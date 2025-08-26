Comparing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & Click (NASDAQ:CLIK)

Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Click and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Click 0 0 0 0 0.00 Iron Mountain 0 0 6 1 3.14

Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $120.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Click.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Click N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 0.66% -146.80% 2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Click and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Click and Iron Mountain”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Click $7.99 million 1.28 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Iron Mountain $6.44 billion 4.21 $180.16 million $0.14 655.99

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Click on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Click

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

