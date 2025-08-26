Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 243,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,628,000 after acquiring an additional 171,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $349.9730 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $1,944,708. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

