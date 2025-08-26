Comerica Bank Purchases 7,296 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,758 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.