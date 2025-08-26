Comerica Bank Has $20.04 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 399.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,781 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $20,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

