Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

