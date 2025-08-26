Comerica Bank Grows Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,421.5360 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,566.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,753.73. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

