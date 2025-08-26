Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,017 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.8468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

