Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ COKE opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
