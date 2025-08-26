CNO Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 700,000 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,673,000. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 19.0% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CNO Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.65% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

PSK opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

