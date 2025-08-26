Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clariant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $10.7250 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Clariant has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4374 per share. This represents a yield of 365.0%. This is a positive change from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Clariant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.11%.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

