Chubb Limited $CB Stake Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $274.5430 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.69. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.