Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,069 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $55,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

