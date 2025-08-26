Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 169.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,099 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

