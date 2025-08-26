Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $65.13 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

