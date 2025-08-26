Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 399,200 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,200 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,170,000 after acquiring an additional 377,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

