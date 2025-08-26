Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9%

HD opened at $408.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $406.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,938 shares of company stock worth $20,645,315 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

