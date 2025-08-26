Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Citizens BancShares worth $34,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,968.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,985.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,899.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

