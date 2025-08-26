Cerebain Biotech (OTCMKTS:CBBT) & Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) Critical Contrast

Cerebain Biotech (OTCMKTS:CBBT – Get Free Report) and Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cerebain Biotech and Hyperion DeFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerebain Biotech N/A N/A N/A Hyperion DeFi -62,238.41% -876.25% -181.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cerebain Biotech and Hyperion DeFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerebain Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hyperion DeFi 0 4 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hyperion DeFi has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 67.21%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperion DeFi is more favorable than Cerebain Biotech.

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerebain Biotech and Hyperion DeFi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerebain Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyperion DeFi $44,438.00 781.75 -$49.82 million ($58.40) -0.10

Cerebain Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperion DeFi.

Summary

Hyperion DeFi beats Cerebain Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerebain Biotech

Cerebain Biotech Corp. is a biomedical company, which engages in the creation and clinical development of a minimally invasive implantable device. It focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease utilizing Omentum. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Hyperion DeFi

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

