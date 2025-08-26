CDW Corporation $CDW Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

