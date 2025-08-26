CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS is Teca Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Teca Partners LP lessened its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,259 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for approximately 11.8% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Teca Partners LP owned about 0.28% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCCS. Mariner LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,461,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after buying an additional 679,801 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 180,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 487.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock worth $592,251,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barclays raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

