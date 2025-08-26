Cazaly Resources (ASX:CAZ) Insider Tara French Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Tara French acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$110,000.00.

Cazaly Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 18.24 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.51.

About Cazaly Resources

Lithium, REE, gold and copper explorer

