Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Receives $238.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.8125.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of COF stock opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,044. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,511,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

