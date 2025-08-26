Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,467 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $70,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,298 shares of company stock worth $4,233,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $221.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

