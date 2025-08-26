Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $6,191,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,347,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,114,396.80. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,189,869 shares of company stock worth $60,880,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

