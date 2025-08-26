Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Novanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

