Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 51,921 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,921 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

