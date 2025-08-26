Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PCT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.94.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.