Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 25,396 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 238.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,443 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Hub Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.