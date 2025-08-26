Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,936 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $206.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.74.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

