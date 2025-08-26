Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 44,263 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 357.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -303.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.