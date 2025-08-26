Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in argenex SE $ARGX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in argenex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $677.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.38. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $510.05 and a fifty-two week high of $702.24.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. Research analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of argenex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $757.88.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

