Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eaton were worth $49,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $345.9350 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.00. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

