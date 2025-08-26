Brokerages Set Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Price Target at $48.65

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.4706.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.