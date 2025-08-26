Brokerages Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $18.30

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sinclair by 142.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sinclair by 175.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sinclair by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

