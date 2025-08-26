Brokerages Set Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) PT at $19.60

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TARA shares. Jones Trading raised shares of Protara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

