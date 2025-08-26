British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Kize Capital LP

Kize Capital LP trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up 15.8% of Kize Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,438,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,549,000 after buying an additional 612,907 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 474,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 599.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

