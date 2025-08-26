Box, Inc. $BOX Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,364 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BOX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,846,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 186,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,001,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 530,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,920. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,504 shares of company stock worth $3,363,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

