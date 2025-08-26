Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – August 26th

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and IREN are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business or significant revenue streams are tied to Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, providing blockchain infrastructure or holding large Bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. Investing in these stocks offers indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without requiring direct purchase or custody of the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Further Reading