BILL (BILL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect BILL to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $376.4270 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

BILL Stock Down 3.1%

BILL stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -341.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,196 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,033,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.