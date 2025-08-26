Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Shares of BILI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 332.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

