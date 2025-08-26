BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,006,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,796 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 39,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

