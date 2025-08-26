BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $50,000 Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $468,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,632.36. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,139.08. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,216 shares of company stock valued at $945,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.4%

DRS stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

