BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ingevity by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $56.7720 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

