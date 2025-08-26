BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,833,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $136.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.90.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,134,691.95. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

