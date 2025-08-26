BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7,021.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

