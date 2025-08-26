BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,640.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 126.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 33.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,792 shares of company stock worth $3,686,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:PJT opened at $178.1240 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.58. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.07 and a 52 week high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.