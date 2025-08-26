BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $49,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 53.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MBC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.42.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.30 million.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

