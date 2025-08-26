BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $44,000 in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

