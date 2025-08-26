BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $13.1750 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

