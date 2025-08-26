BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 1,587 CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 340.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,606,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,242,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 547.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,398,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after buying an additional 1,182,499 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,560,000 after buying an additional 906,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,641.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 878,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 828,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $21,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In other CarGurus news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $164,567.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,809.59. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,245. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

